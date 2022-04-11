Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $64.64 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

