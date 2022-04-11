Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

ALRM stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

