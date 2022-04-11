Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $526.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

