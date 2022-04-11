Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IMAX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IMAX by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $992.85 million, a P/E ratio of -44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

