Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,115,125 shares of company stock worth $262,939,670 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $5,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $52.31. 1,038,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

