e-Money (NGM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $654,086.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $22.78 million and approximately $654,086.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07479418 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,610.06 or 1.00232684 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

