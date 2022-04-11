EarnX (EARNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07393164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,239.87 or 0.99938916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00046759 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

