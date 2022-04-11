EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $205.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.15 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.34.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

