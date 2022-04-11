EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.49. EHang shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 3,071 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $601.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,224,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in EHang by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,876,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 320,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in EHang by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EHang by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

