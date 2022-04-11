Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
EKSO stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
