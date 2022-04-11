Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $103.16 million and approximately $495,020.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,917,197,039 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

