Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 672,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $310.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
