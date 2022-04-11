Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 672,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $310.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

