Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 101,827 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. 3,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.