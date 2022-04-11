Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 40,990 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 445.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,032. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

