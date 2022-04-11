Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.07% of DoubleVerify worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.11.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,507 shares of company stock worth $4,280,259 in the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

