Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.41% of Applied Therapeutics worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,771 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

APLT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $2.26. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.