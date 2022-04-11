Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jamf by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 17.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after purchasing an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last 90 days.

Jamf stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,844 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

