Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 114,868 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,868 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.18% of Hut 8 Mining worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 314,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,436. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

