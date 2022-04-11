Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 114,868 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,868 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.18% of Hut 8 Mining worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 314,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,436. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
