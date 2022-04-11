Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 161,990 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161,990 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in LendingClub by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $468,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,993. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.