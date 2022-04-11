Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 1,930 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ebix were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 4,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $993.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.58. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

