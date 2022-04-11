Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $926,000 Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.19% of MVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $506.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

MVB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.