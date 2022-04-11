Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,524 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.98% of BellRing Brands worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

