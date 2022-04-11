Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$45.38 on Monday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

