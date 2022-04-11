EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.94.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

