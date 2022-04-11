Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179.08 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $179.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,674,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

