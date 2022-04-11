EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 45 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

LON ENQ opened at GBX 32.05 ($0.42) on Thursday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.85 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £604.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.55.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

