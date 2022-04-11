EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

EQT opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

