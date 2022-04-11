Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.15). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMBL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

