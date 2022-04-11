Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Essent Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Essent Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

