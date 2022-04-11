Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Down 1.1%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. 186 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000.

