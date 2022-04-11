Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

