Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0707

Evedo (EVED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Evedo has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

