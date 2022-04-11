EvenCoin Trading Down 22.2% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $32,675.52 and $6,970.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00293063 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.77 or 0.01794298 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 138.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.