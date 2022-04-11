Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EVBG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.53. 1,181,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,305. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Everbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

