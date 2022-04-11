Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.