Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

