Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will post $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.27 million. Evolus posted sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $149.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

