Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Exelon reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 92.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 7,486,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,695. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

