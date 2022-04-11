Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($40.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.00) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.87) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 109 ($1.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,798 ($36.46). 1,327,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,940.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

