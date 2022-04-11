Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

EXR traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $210.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

