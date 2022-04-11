Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.40 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.