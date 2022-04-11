Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Trading Down 6.3%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 6,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 506,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

