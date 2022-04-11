Fastenal (FAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.69 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

