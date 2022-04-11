Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

