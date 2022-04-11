Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:FATPU)

Fat Projects Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Fat Projects Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Fat Projects Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

