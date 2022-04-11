FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $67.81 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 271.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

