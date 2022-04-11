FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,535 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.00 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09.

