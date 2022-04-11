FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.