FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

