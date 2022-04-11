FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Amedisys by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $166.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

