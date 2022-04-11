FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $351.44 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.26 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

